Notes, observations from Day 2 of Tennessee football fall practice

Ryan Sylvia
Nov 15, 2022
Just two periods of open practice today...
- Bru McCoy looks good, no brace or anything
- Nathan Leacock has a brace on his right knee
- Mike Matthews was sitting out, no helmet
- DeSean Bishop was primarily RB2 behind Sampson
- Offensive line coaching staff is stacked: Elarbee, Pendleton and now Parker Ball
- Small sample size, but every Nico throw is on the money
- Turrentine is the leader of DBs
- Chas Nimrod still working primarily at the slot
- Dayne Davis is pulling young guys aside on the OL
