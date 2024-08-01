Notes, observations from Day 2 of Tennessee football fall practice

Just two periods of open practice today...



- Bru McCoy looks good, no brace or anything

- Nathan Leacock has a brace on his right knee

- Mike Matthews was sitting out, no helmet

- DeSean Bishop was primarily RB2 behind Sampson

- Offensive line coaching staff is stacked: Elarbee, Pendleton and now Parker Ball

- Small sample size, but every Nico throw is on the money

- Turrentine is the leader of DBs

- Chas Nimrod still working primarily at the slot

- Dayne Davis is pulling young guys aside on the OL