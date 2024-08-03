Notes, observations from Day 3 of Tennessee football fall practice

Day 3 is in the books. Tennessee went outside today during the first two periods for the first time this fall.



- Tennessee put on the shells

- Javontez Spraggins missed last practice but was here today

- Nathan Leacock had a knee brace last practice, it was off today

- Mike Matthews still no helmet, not doing much but doing what he can

- ST coordinator Mike Ekeler threw a ball from the 30 and hit the crossbar on the goal post first try lol

- Coach Chop working individually with the LEOs, was giving specific instruction to Emmanuel Okoye, Kalib Perry, James Pearce Jr. on fumble recovery

- DeSean Bishop continued to get RB2 reps

- Cameron Seldon still in a red no-contact jersey

- TEs were doing a lot of sled work today

- LBs also on the sled (big push then shed into tackle)

- Park Ball and Kevin Pendleton working with interior linemen, tackles working separate

- Guards working on firing to the second level and picking up linebackers

- Tim Banks to his DBs "We're walking too much!"

- Andrej Karic was first to get LG reps at the end



- Red zone work depth chart (all on air)



1s: QB - Nico Iamaleava, X - Bru McCoy, Y - Squirrel White, Z - Kaleb Webb, H - Ethan Davis

2s: QB - Gaston Moore, X - Dont'e Thornton, Y - Chas Nimrod, Z - Chris Brazzell II, H - Holden Staes

3s: QB - Jake Merklinger, X - Nathan Leacock, Y - Dayton Sneed, Z - Trey Weary, H - Miles Kitselman

4s: QB - Navy Shuler, X - Nathan Roberts, Y - Braylon Staley, Z - Nate Spillman, H - Charlie Browder



- Dont'e Thornton bad drop but recovered fine

- Chas Nimrod's footwork caught my eye, nice jab step before running in-route