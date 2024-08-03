Notes, observations from Day 3 of Tennessee football fall practice

Ryan Sylvia
Day 3 is in the books. Tennessee went outside today during the first two periods for the first time this fall.
- Tennessee put on the shells
- Javontez Spraggins missed last practice but was here today
- Nathan Leacock had a knee brace last practice, it was off today
- Mike Matthews still no helmet, not doing much but doing what he can
- ST coordinator Mike Ekeler threw a ball from the 30 and hit the crossbar on the goal post first try lol
- Coach Chop working individually with the LEOs, was giving specific instruction to Emmanuel Okoye, Kalib Perry, James Pearce Jr. on fumble recovery
- DeSean Bishop continued to get RB2 reps
- Cameron Seldon still in a red no-contact jersey
- TEs were doing a lot of sled work today
- LBs also on the sled (big push then shed into tackle)
- Park Ball and Kevin Pendleton working with interior linemen, tackles working separate
- Guards working on firing to the second level and picking up linebackers
- Tim Banks to his DBs "We're walking too much!"
- Andrej Karic was first to get LG reps at the end
- Red zone work depth chart (all on air)
1s: QB - Nico Iamaleava, X - Bru McCoy, Y - Squirrel White, Z - Kaleb Webb, H - Ethan Davis
2s: QB - Gaston Moore, X - Dont'e Thornton, Y - Chas Nimrod, Z - Chris Brazzell II, H - Holden Staes
3s: QB - Jake Merklinger, X - Nathan Leacock, Y - Dayton Sneed, Z - Trey Weary, H - Miles Kitselman
4s: QB - Navy Shuler, X - Nathan Roberts, Y - Braylon Staley, Z - Nate Spillman, H - Charlie Browder
- Dont'e Thornton bad drop but recovered fine
- Chas Nimrod's footwork caught my eye, nice jab step before running in-route
