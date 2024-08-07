Ryan Sylvia
Tennessee was back to practice today in full pads for the first time. Here is my notebook of an injury-riddled practice...
- There were A LOT of new red jerseys. Cameron Seldon and Tommy Winton III remained in red. On offense, Dayton Sneed, Kaleb Webb and Nathan Roberts were in red jerseys. On defense, Arion Carter and Jalen McMurray were in red jerseys. McMurray had a brace on his right knee.
- Andrej Karic and John Campbell Jr. sat out of warmups. Karic didn't go through much of anything in drills. He was standing to the side with no helmet. Campbell did some stuff but seemed limited.
- Jordan Burns was to the side with no helmet. Was not active today.
