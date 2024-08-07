ADVERTISEMENT

Football Notes, observations from Day 6 of Tennessee fall practice

Ryan Sylvia

Ryan Sylvia

Well-Known Member
Staff
Nov 15, 2022
12,495
2,043
113
Tennessee was back to practice today in full pads for the first time. Here is my notebook of an injury-riddled practice...

- There were A LOT of new red jerseys. Cameron Seldon and Tommy Winton III remained in red. On offense, Dayton Sneed, Kaleb Webb and Nathan Roberts were in red jerseys. On defense, Arion Carter and Jalen McMurray were in red jerseys. McMurray had a brace on his right knee.

- Andrej Karic and John Campbell Jr. sat out of warmups. Karic didn't go through much of anything in drills. He was standing to the side with no helmet. Campbell did some stuff but seemed limited.

- Jordan Burns was to the side with no helmet. Was not active today.

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: Noah-Taylor
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Ryan Sylvia

Notes, observations from Day 3 of Tennessee football fall practice

Replies
3
Views
426
The Rocky Top Forum
Ryan Sylvia
Ryan Sylvia
Ryan Sylvia

Notes, observations from Day 1 of Tennessee's fall practice

Replies
2
Views
425
The Rocky Top Forum
Ryan Sylvia
Ryan Sylvia
Ryan Sylvia

Football Notes, observations from Day 5 of Tennessee fall practice

Replies
8
Views
427
The Rocky Top Forum
donelsonsam
donelsonsam
Ryan Sylvia

Notes, observations from Day 4 of Tennessee fall practice

Replies
0
Views
184
The Rocky Top Forum
Ryan Sylvia
Ryan Sylvia
Ryan Sylvia

Notes, observations from Day 2 of Tennessee football fall practice

Replies
6
Views
471
The Rocky Top Forum
Ryan Sylvia
Ryan Sylvia
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals.com to access this premium section.

  • Member-Only Message Boards
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Series
  • Exclusive Recruiting Interviews
  • Breaking Recruiting News
Log in or subscribe today Go Back