Virginia head coach Tony Elliott met with the media Tuesday to preview Saturday's season opener against Tennessee at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. I listened to Elliott's press conference and have listed some notes:



– On moving forward from last season's 3-7 finish: "The area for me is consistency – both sides of the ball. ... Just to be consistent, to be competitive and not beat ourselves." Talked a bit about Virginia's defense and special teams, saying that the Cavaliers worked on both during fall camp.



– Elliott said his team is excited to go and play someone else – "Guys were showing that they're a little bit tired of each other" at today's practice. Noted that he can "definitely feel the anticipation" ahead of Saturday's matchup with Tennessee.



– On expectations for new Virginia starting quarterback Tony Muskett: "Just be himself. At the end of the day, it's just about playing your game – doing what it is that has always made you successful. ... Not trying to do too much." He said that Muskett doesn't need to be a superhero; he simply needs to be himself and have fun while playing.



– Elliott talked about the challenge of playing against Tennessee at an NFL venue in the Vols' home state and what it presents for Virginia, saying that "this will be an environment that they may have not played in before" and "they've got to be ready" and "they can't become overwhelmed by the environment."



– Elliott said that his team hasn't played in a long time and is coming off a very long offseason, so he's been working to help his guys channel their emotions when it comes to taking on a good Tennessee team in their home state to open the season.



– On Tennessee's fast-paced offense: "They're good. ... They're really good. People talk about the pace, but it's much of how they spread the field. If you watch them, they're splits are a little unorthodox. They go against convention when you talk about the spacing because they really, really push their wideouts wide to the sideline. That forces the defense to make a decision." He also said that Tennessee is physical up front and can also run the football.



– Elliott called Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton "a stud" and said that he can both throw it and run with it. "(He's) a throw guy first, but man, when he pulls it down, it's pretty scary." He made it clear that Virginia's defense will have to be quick after the whistle because the Vols reset so fast and are onto the next play before you know it.



– On Tennessee's front seven and how they'll test Muskett: "You can't help but notice that they're big. Like, they're really big. These guys can move." He shared that he feels that Aaron Beasley is Tennessee's top defensive player and is "a matchup problem."