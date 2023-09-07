Tennessee baseball to hold HR Derby on Saturday

Ryan Sylvia
Ahead of the football game, Tennessee baseball will hold a home run derby in LNS.
It will begin at 11:30 AM and be free of charge. Fans will enter through Gate 1.
Outside food and drink is permitted but coolers/containers, glass and alcohol is prohibitted.
There will be a field of 8 players that are yet to be announced.
I plan to be there to provide updates throughout the event.
Last edited: