Live updates, discussion: 1-seed Tennessee basketball vs. 9-seed Mississippi State (SEC Tournament)

The 1-seed Vols are in Nashville and will begin their SEC Tournament run this afternoon.
First up, a quarterfinals matchup with 9-seed Mississippi State.
For live updates and discussion, follow this thread and on Twitter @RyanTSylvia, @ByNoahTaylor and @TennesseeRivals.
