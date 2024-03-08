ADVERTISEMENT

Live updates, discussion: 5-seed Lady Vols vs. 4-seed Alabama (SEC Tournament)

Ryan Sylvia

Ryan Sylvia

Well-Known Member
Gold Member
Nov 15, 2022
11,627
1,762
113
Tennessee has earned a spot in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament and now has a date with Alabama.

The Tide previously won the matchup in Tuscaloosa giving them the seed advantage over the Lady Vols.

Winner gets top-ranked South Carolina in the semifinals tomorrow afternoon.

For live updates and discussion, follow this thread and on Twitter @RyanTSylvia and @TennesseeRivals.
 
  • Like
Reactions: desty28
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Ryan Sylvia

Live updates, discussion: (1) Tennessee baseball vs. (5) Mississippi State (SECT) (Elimination Game)

Replies
48
Views
439
The Rocky Top Forum
Ryan Sylvia
Ryan Sylvia
Ryan Sylvia

Live updates, discussion: (1) Tennessee vs. (11) LSU (SEC Championship)

Replies
51
Views
439
The Rocky Top Forum
NCIN29
NCIN29
Ryan Sylvia

Live updates, discussion: (1) Tennessee baseball vs. (4) Texas A&M (SEC Tournament, Elimination Game)

Replies
42
Views
451
The Rocky Top Forum
Ryan Sylvia
Ryan Sylvia
Ryan Sylvia

Live updates, discussion: (1) Tennessee baseball vs. (8) Vanderbilt (SECT Semis)

Replies
45
Views
445
The Rocky Top Forum
NCIN29
NCIN29
Ryan Sylvia

Live updates, discussion: 5-seed Lady Vols vs. 12-seed Kentucky (SEC Tournament)

Replies
16
Views
236
The Rocky Top Forum
Ryan Sylvia
Ryan Sylvia
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today