Live updates, discussion: 5-seed Lady Vols vs. 4-seed Alabama (SEC Tournament)

Tennessee has earned a spot in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament and now has a date with Alabama.
The Tide previously won the matchup in Tuscaloosa giving them the seed advantage over the Lady Vols.
Winner gets top-ranked South Carolina in the semifinals tomorrow afternoon.
For live updates and discussion, follow this thread and on Twitter @RyanTSylvia and @TennesseeRivals.
