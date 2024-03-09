ADVERTISEMENT

Live updates, discussion: 5-seed Lady Vols vs. 1-seed South Carolina (SECT)

Ryan Sylvia

Ryan Sylvia

Well-Known Member
Gold Member
Nov 15, 2022
11,643
1,770
113
The Lady Vols are looking to earn a spot in a second-straight SEC Tournament Championship.

Standing in Tennessee's way is top-ranked and undefeated South Carolina.

For live updates and discussion, follow this thread and on Twitter @RyanTSylvia and @TennesseeRivals.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Ryan Sylvia

Live updates, discussion: (1) Tennessee baseball vs. (8) Vanderbilt (SECT Semis)

Replies
45
Views
445
The Rocky Top Forum
NCIN29
NCIN29
Ryan Sylvia

Live updates, discussion: (1) Tennessee vs. (11) LSU (SEC Championship)

Replies
51
Views
441
The Rocky Top Forum
NCIN29
NCIN29
Ryan Sylvia

Live updates, discussion: (1) Tennessee baseball vs. (5) Mississippi State (SECT) (Elimination Game)

Replies
48
Views
440
The Rocky Top Forum
Ryan Sylvia
Ryan Sylvia
Ryan Sylvia

Live updates, discussion: No. 1 Tennessee baseball at Vanderbilt

Replies
21
Views
539
The Rocky Top Forum
Ryan Sylvia
Ryan Sylvia
Ryan Sylvia

Live updates, discussion: (1) Tennessee baseball vs. (8) Vanderbilt (SEC Tournament)

Replies
47
Views
520
The Rocky Top Forum
Ryan Sylvia
Ryan Sylvia
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today