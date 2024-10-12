Ryan Sylvia
Well-Known Member
Staff
-
- Nov 15, 2022
-
- 13,732
-
- 2,261
-
- 113
After its first loss of the season, Tennessee is now back inside Neyland Stadium for an SEC game for the first time this year.
The Vols will host Florida in an attempt to win consecutive matchups in Knoxville against the Gators.
For live updates and discussion, follow this thread and on Twitter/X @TennesseeRivals, @RyanTSylvia and @ByNoahTaylor.
The Vols will host Florida in an attempt to win consecutive matchups in Knoxville against the Gators.
For live updates and discussion, follow this thread and on Twitter/X @TennesseeRivals, @RyanTSylvia and @ByNoahTaylor.