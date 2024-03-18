ADVERTISEMENT

Notebook: Tennessee football Spring Practice 3/18/2024

Ryan Sylvia

Ryan Sylvia

Well-Known Member
Gold Member
Nov 15, 2022
11,861
1,853
113
Here's my notebook from day 1 of spring ball:

Non-participants
- Bru McCoy
- Elijah Herring
- Massai Reddick
- Javontez Spraggins
- Nathan Leacock
- Andrej Karic
- Garrett Young
- Christian Charles
- Peyton Lewis
- Arion Carter

Quarterback
- All were here and participating
- Looked fine for day one
- Nico clear leader
- Merklinger looked solid

Running back
- Everyone but freshman Peyton Lewis
- Sampson clear leader
Wide receiver
- McCoy, Leacock and Young all inactive
- X receivers were Dont'e Thornton, Chas Nimrod, Jackson Locke
- Y receivers were Squirrel White, Dayton Sneed, Braylon Staley, Titus Rohrer
- Z receivers were Trey Weary, Nate Spillman, Nathan Roberts, Chris Brazzell, Kaleb Webb

Offensive line
- Lance Heard is stupidly big
- Parker Ball was a grad assistant

Defense
- Will look more on that side of the ball tomorrow
- Keenan Pili big voice in LB room
- James Pearce looks quick
- Young DB room

Recruits
- George MacIntyre was here with Jayden Woods


 
  • Like
  • Love
Reactions: Shayne_Pickering and donelsonsam
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Ryan Sylvia

Notebook: Tennessee football Spring Practice 4/3/2024

Replies
0
Views
541
The Rocky Top Forum
Ryan Sylvia
Ryan Sylvia
Ryan Sylvia

Notebook: Tennessee football Spring Practice 4/6/2024

Replies
1
Views
453
The Rocky Top Forum
Ryan Sylvia
Ryan Sylvia
Ryan Sylvia

Notebook: Tennessee football Spring Practice 4/9/2024

Replies
0
Views
383
The Rocky Top Forum
Ryan Sylvia
Ryan Sylvia
Noah-Taylor

Notebook: Tennessee football spring practice 4/11/2024

Replies
0
Views
386
The Rocky Top Forum
Noah-Taylor
Noah-Taylor
Ryan Sylvia

Notebook: Tennessee football Spring Practice 3/21/2024

Replies
4
Views
563
The Rocky Top Forum
Ryan Sylvia
Ryan Sylvia
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today