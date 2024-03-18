Notebook: Tennessee football Spring Practice 3/18/2024

Ryan Sylvia
Here's my notebook from day 1 of spring ball:
Non-participants
- Bru McCoy
- Elijah Herring
- Massai Reddick
- Javontez Spraggins
- Nathan Leacock
- Andrej Karic
- Garrett Young
- Christian Charles
- Peyton Lewis
- Arion Carter
Quarterback
- All were here and participating
- Looked fine for day one
- Nico clear leader
- Merklinger looked solid
Running back
- Everyone but freshman Peyton Lewis
- Sampson clear leader
Wide receiver
- McCoy, Leacock and Young all inactive
- X receivers were Dont'e Thornton, Chas Nimrod, Jackson Locke
- Y receivers were Squirrel White, Dayton Sneed, Braylon Staley, Titus Rohrer
- Z receivers were Trey Weary, Nate Spillman, Nathan Roberts, Chris Brazzell, Kaleb Webb
Offensive line
- Lance Heard is stupidly big
- Parker Ball was a grad assistant
Defense
- Will look more on that side of the ball tomorrow
- Keenan Pili big voice in LB room
- James Pearce looks quick
- Young DB room
Recruits
- George MacIntyre was here with Jayden Woods
