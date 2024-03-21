ADVERTISEMENT

Notebook: Tennessee football Spring Practice 3/21/2024

Not a lot to see today...

Non-participants
- Bru McCoy
- Elijah Herring
- Massai Reddick
- Javontez Spraggins
- Nathan Leacock
- Andrej Karic
- Garrett Young
- Christian Charles
- Peyton Lewis
- Arion Carter*

*Carter went through the LB drills we saw just didn't have a helmet or any pads on

Quarterbacks
- Nico looked fine again
- Joe Milton III was here ahead of Pro Day next week, was hanging out with the QB room

Wide reciever
- Dont'e Thornton working with the ones instead of Kaleb Webb

Defense
- Spent a lot of time watching the defensive side
- Pili is the definition of a senior leader
- Inge is on his guys but more of a friendly coaching approach compared to others
- LB seem to respond well to Inge
- Garner on his guys like usual

Recruits
- Joakim Dodson was here

 
