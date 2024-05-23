ADVERTISEMENT

Live updates, discussion: (1) Tennessee baseball vs. (4) Texas A&M (SEC Tournament, Elimination Game)

Tennessee baseball is meeting Texas A&M in Hoover in an elimination game of the SEC Tournament.

Winner survives another day, loser goes home to prepare for the NCAA Tournament.

For live updates and discussion, follow this thread and on Twitter @RyanTSylvia, @ByNoahTaylor and @TennesseeRivals.
 
