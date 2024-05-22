Live updates, discussion: (1) Tennessee baseball vs. (8) Vanderbilt (SEC Tournament)

Ryan Sylvia
Well-Known Member
Gold Member
-
- Nov 15, 2022
-
- 11,182
-
- 1,702
-
- 113
The Vols are making their 2024 SEC Tournament debut against in-state rival Vanderbilt.
Two-loss elimination means neither team is out with a loss but in a much better position with a win.
For live updates and discussion, follow this thread and on Twitter @TennesseeRivals, @RyanTSylvia and @ByNoahTaylor.
Two-loss elimination means neither team is out with a loss but in a much better position with a win.
For live updates and discussion, follow this thread and on Twitter @TennesseeRivals, @RyanTSylvia and @ByNoahTaylor.