Live updates, discussion: (1) Tennessee baseball vs. (5) Mississippi State (SECT) (Elimination Game)

Ryan Sylvia
Well-Known Member
Gold Member
-
- Nov 15, 2022
-
- 11,299
-
- 1,708
-
- 113
Tennessee baseball is looking to extend its trip in Hoover at the SEC Tournament.
Mississippi State stands in its way from a spot in the semifinals.
For live updates and discussion, follow this thread and on Twitter @TennesseeRivals, @RyanTSylvia and @ByNoahTaylor.
Mississippi State stands in its way from a spot in the semifinals.
For live updates and discussion, follow this thread and on Twitter @TennesseeRivals, @RyanTSylvia and @ByNoahTaylor.