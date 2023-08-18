Tennessee football: Notes and observations from fall camp practice No. 13

Ryan Sylvia
Nov 15, 2022
11,234
1,703
113
For the final time ahead of the 2023 football season, media was allowed to view a portion of Tennessee's practice.
Here is my notebook:
- Cooper Mays still absent
- Gabe Jeudy-Lally is no longer in a red jersey
- Jackson Locke was stretching with the team but didn't wear pads
- Jourdan Thomas, Omarr Norman-Lott, Christian Charles, Mekhi Bigelow and Dylan Sampson spent extra time stretching
- Sampson is "a little banged up" but will be fine
- Eagles, Bengals, Browns, Jaguars scouts in attendance
REPS
Joe Milton
Thornton in complete
Warren in complete
McCoy hook complete
Thornton hook complete
Keyton hook complete
Nico Iamaleava
Castles in complete
Webb in complete
Nimrod hook incomplete (hand got bloodied somehow)
White hook complete
Castles hook complete
Webb hook complete
We also watched them throw deep balls. Both were on the MONEY. Joe looked great today.
