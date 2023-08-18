ADVERTISEMENT

Tennessee football: Notes and observations from fall camp practice No. 13

Ryan Sylvia

Ryan Sylvia

Well-Known Member
Gold Member
Nov 15, 2022
11,234
1,703
113
For the final time ahead of the 2023 football season, media was allowed to view a portion of Tennessee's practice.

Here is my notebook:

- Cooper Mays still absent
- Gabe Jeudy-Lally is no longer in a red jersey
- Jackson Locke was stretching with the team but didn't wear pads
- Jourdan Thomas, Omarr Norman-Lott, Christian Charles, Mekhi Bigelow and Dylan Sampson spent extra time stretching
- Sampson is "a little banged up" but will be fine
- Eagles, Bengals, Browns, Jaguars scouts in attendance

REPS

Joe Milton

Thornton in complete
Warren in complete
McCoy hook complete
Thornton hook complete
Keyton hook complete

Nico Iamaleava
Castles in complete
Webb in complete
Nimrod hook incomplete (hand got bloodied somehow)
White hook complete
Castles hook complete
Webb hook complete

We also watched them throw deep balls. Both were on the MONEY. Joe looked great today.
 
  • Like
Reactions: PA_Vol_Fan, bleedorange24 and Noah-Taylor
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Ryan Sylvia

Notebook: Tennessee football Spring Practice 3/19/2024

Replies
5
Views
485
The Rocky Top Forum
Ryan Sylvia
Ryan Sylvia
Ryan Sylvia

Notebook: Tennessee football Spring Practice 3/18/2024

Replies
7
Views
528
The Rocky Top Forum
donelsonsam
donelsonsam
Ryan Sylvia

Tennessee football: Notes and observations from fall camp practice No. 5

Replies
0
Views
366
The Rocky Top Forum
Ryan Sylvia
Ryan Sylvia
Ryan Sylvia

Tennessee football: Notes and observations from fall camp practice No. 7

Replies
4
Views
371
The Rocky Top Forum
Ryan Sylvia
Ryan Sylvia
Ryan Sylvia

Tennessee football: Notes and observations from fall camp practice No. 6

Replies
6
Views
583
The Rocky Top Forum
Ryan Sylvia
Ryan Sylvia
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today